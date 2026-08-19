Ather Konarc Electric Scooter To Get Metal Body, 200 Km Range, BaaS

Ather Energy is gearing up to unveil its new electric scooter, the Konarc, at Ather Community Day 2026 on August 29. The upcoming model has already generated significant interest, with multiple test mules and leaked images circulating on social media in recent months. Adding to the anticipation, Ather CEO Tarun Mehta has now shared a fresh teaser that offers a closer look at the scooter and reveals a few key details ahead of its official debut later this month.

In the video, Tarun Mehta is seen attaching magnets to one of the scooter's body panels, hinting that at least some sections could be made of metal. While Ather has not confirmed the extent of metal bodywork on the scooter, the move would align it with models such as the Honda Activa and Bajaj Chetak, both of which use metal panels. The Konarc has already been spotted multiple times during testing, with spy shots circulating on social media in recent months.

Ather's upcoming Konarc electric scooter will be based on the company's new EL platform and is expected to mark a shift away from the performance-oriented 450 series. The new model is likely to target family scooter buyers, with a focus on everyday usability, practicality and comfort. Expected to be positioned below the 450 range, the Konarc could sit alongside the Rizta in Ather's portfolio, helping the company expand its presence in the mass-market scooter segment. More details are expected to be revealed at Ather Community Day 2026 on August 29.

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The Konarc's design is expected to focus on practicality and daily commuting needs. Spy shots suggest the scooter will feature a handlebar-mounted headlamp, a flat floorboard and a long seat aimed at improving utility and rider comfort. The suspension setup is expected to include telescopic front forks, while the scooter is likely to ride on a 14-inch front wheel and a 12-inch rear wheel. Braking duties are expected to be handled by a front disc and a rear drum, supported by Ather's Advanced Electrical Braking System, which combines regenerative and conventional braking. The overall setup points to a scooter designed for family-oriented urban use.

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The Konarc is expected to come equipped with a TFT instrument cluster and smartphone connectivity features. It could also benefit from Ather Stack 7.0, bringing functions such as voice commands, pothole alerts, and tow and crash notifications. One of the key features likely to be offered is onboard navigation that can operate independently without the need for a connected smartphone. The scooter is also expected to feature multiple riding modes, reverse assist and hill-hold control. Together, these features would position the Konarc as a technology-focused family scooter within Ather's growing electric two-wheeler portfolio.

According to leaked information, the Ather Konarc is expected to be offered in six variants, including four S trims (SR1, SR2, SR3 and SR4) and two higher-spec Q variants (QR2 and QR3). The wide variant spread suggests Ather is looking to cater to different price points and range requirements in the family electric scooter segment. The Konarc is also expected to debut Ather's new Bedrock battery platform, with IDC-certified range figures of up to 100 km, 125 km, 160 km and 200 km depending on the variant. Reports also indicate that the scooter could be offered under Ather's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme, allowing buyers to purchase the scooter without the battery upfront and opt for a monthly usage plan instead.

Source: TeamBHP