Delhi Panel Defers "Sheesh Mahal" Inspection, Alleges Leak Of Confidentiality

The Delhi Assembly's Public Accounts Committee deferred its plan to inspect former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's earlier 6, Flagstaff Road residence today after its chairman alleged that confidential proceedings of the panel had been leaked and given a "political colour".

Ajay Mahawar, the BJP MLA who heads the panel, said the matter will be taken up with Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta over "breach of privilege".

The panel was scheduled to inspect the property at 3 pm as part of its examination of issues raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General or CAG over construction and expenditure at the former Chief Minister's residence.

Mahawar said the committee had been examining around 18 records and documents and some information was shared confidentially with members to verify facts.

He also alleged that details of the proceedings were later made public and circulated on social media. "The PAC does not work for any political party. It is accountable to the Delhi Legislative Assembly," Mahawar said.

The committee is examining questions raised by the CAG, including the increase in the construction area from around 1,397 square metres to nearly 1,905 square metres. This, he said, involved an additional financial impact of around Rs 18.88 crore.

The panel is also looking into expenditure on civil and electrical works, modular kitchens and other components. Around Rs 45.90 lakh was spent on curtains, and the committee wants to examine who authorised the additional expenditure and whether the required approvals were obtained.

The tendering process is also under scrutiny, including why only one contractor participated in the bidding.

Another issue concerns a staff block for which around Rs 9.87 crore was paid but which, according to the CAG observations cited by Mahawar, was not constructed as originally envisaged.

The committee will examine why it was not built, who authorised the use of the funds for another purpose and whether the necessary approvals were obtained.

Mahawar said the PAC would also look into the demolition of old quarters, construction work, contractor eligibility, allocation of work and payments.

He said the committee would seek the Speaker's guidance before fixing a fresh date for the inspection and would also seek legal advice over the alleged leak.

"The PAC will not succumb to pressure," he said.

AAP's Counter

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP of being afraid to show the "truth" about the former Chief Minister's residence.

She said AAP had welcomed the proposed inspection as it believed it would expose what the party described as the BJP's "lies" about the property.

Kakkar also alleged that a PWD truck carrying two-three masked people entered the premises around 11 pm on Saturday.

"Who were those masked people and what was their intention?" she asked.

She alleged that the BJP had not answered the question and that the committee's visit was subsequently cancelled.

The AAP leader also referred to the party's attempt to invite the media for an inspection of the property in January 2025. She alleged that police, barricades and water cannons were used to prevent entry.

During the campaign for Delhi assembly election, the BJP had made several claims about the residence, including references to a swimming pool, a bar and an expensive toilet. Kakkar said the proposed inspection would have exposed those claims.

The PAC, however, has said the visit is part of its examination of the CAG findings and that it will proceed after seeking the necessary guidance from the Speaker.

