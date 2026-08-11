Founder Questions Rs 100-Crore Apartments, Reveals What He Would Choose

The sale of a Gurgaon penthouse for Rs 271 crore has sparked a discussion over whether it makes more sense to live in an apartment or own an independent house. Entrepreneur Manav Sardana bought the penthouse in Gurgaon for Rs 271 crore, but the price has led some to question the decision to spend such a large amount on an apartment in the Delhi suburb.

Entrepreneur Sandeep Mall questioned the logic of the purchase, saying that a large home could be built in a prime NCR location for Rs 271 crore, with a helipad and helicopter included.

US-based Legitt AI founder Harshdeep Rapal agreed with Mall and said he would choose an independent house over an apartment. He said he did not understand apartments costing Rs 100 crore.

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Rapal said his first home in Delhi was an apartment on the fifth floor of a 12-storey building. However, after his daughter was born, he moved to an independent bungalow in New Friends Colony.

Rapal said renting the 350-square-yard bungalow in the area cost him a bomb every month, but he felt it was worth it because his daughter could run and play freely. He explained that he wanted his daughter to play in the lawn, dig mud and run around in the rain, which he said was not possible in an apartment.

Rapal said he received a shock when the owner of the New Friends Colony bungalow asked him to vacate the property.

As he did not want to move back to an apartment and did not have enough money to buy an independent house, he decided to go "mid-way". He bought an independent builder-floor built on a 300-yard plot.

Rapal said the next house he buys, whether in India or the US, will be an independent house. He said that regardless of whether he has just enough money or hundreds of millions of dollars, he would choose an independent house and never an apartment.

Rapal also said apartments did not make sense to him given the quality of construction in India. He questioned what children would own decades later if apartments were to crumble and said that, although he may be "old school", people need to own the land where their house is.