Indian Woman Loses iPhone 16 Pro In Japan, Finds It Exactly Where She Left It

An Indian woman living in Japan once again managed to recover her lost iPhone after accidentally leaving it behind, a habit she says has landed her in similar situations several times. Pragati recently shared a video on Instagram documenting her late-night search for her iPhone 16 Pro. She explained that she often forgets her phone in public places because she does not constantly check or use it.

This time, she realised several hours later that her phone was missing. Using Apple's Find My feature on another device, she discovered that the iPhone was about 600 metres away. It was already around midnight when she began making her way to the location.

Pragati said Find My has helped her recover her phone on several previous occasions. She has also managed to locate it through her Apple Watch when the devices were connected.

As she got closer to the location, the tracking distance dropped to around 100 metres. She hoped the phone had remained untouched and had not been moved as her past experiences made her optimistic. She recalled finding her phone at a police station on one occasion, at a vegetable market on another and twice inside trial rooms.

This time, too, she was in luck. When Pragati finally reached the location shown on the tracking app, she found her iPhone still there. The device had apparently remained where she had left it despite being unattended for hours.

"I lost my iPhone 16 Pro in Japan AGAIN. And yes… this was the 5th time But somehow, I found it AGAIN! Honestly, I feel like this kind of thing is only possible in Japan," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

The incident prompted a wave of reactions on social media, with many users expressing surprise at the fact that she was able to recover her phone. Several users also pointed to the experience as an example of the trust and honesty they associate with Japan.

