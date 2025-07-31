It's Illegal To Die In This Spanish Town. Here's The Bizarre Reason Why

In Lanjaron, a small town in Granada, Spain, it's "illegal" to die due to a 1999 edict by then-mayor Jose Rubio. This bizarre rule was a tongue-in-cheek response to an overcrowded cemetery, with no space for new burials. The peculiar rule has been in place since 1999, when former mayor Jose Rubio declared that residents should prioritise while municipal officials shopped for land to house a new graveyard, Vice reported.

"It is hereby forbidden to die in Lanjaron," the edict said.

The rule was in response to the town's cemetery overcrowding issue. At the time, Mr Rubio said, "I am just a mayor. Above me there is God, who is ultimately the one who runs things. Everyone has taken the edict with a sense of humour and a strong desire to comply with it."

The mayor's humorous approach seemed to resonate with residents, but it's unclear if the cemetery issue was ever resolved. Twenty-six years later, Lanjaron still has only one graveyard.

Apart from the bizarre rule, Lanjaron is otherwise a normal town with around 4,000 residents. It's known for its mineral-rich springs, making it a popular wellness destination. Recently, it's gained traction on TikTok among Gen Z travellers looking for an alternative to Spain's overcrowded tourist spots like Barcelona and Majorca.

However, Lanjaron isn't the only place with a "no dying" rule. Longyearbyen, Norway, has had a similar ban since 1950. Scientists discovered that bodies buried in the subarctic climate didn't decompose, and even retrieved live samples of the 1917 influenza virus from buried bodies. Due to concerns about disease spread, the cemetery was closed to new burials.

About Lanjaron

Lanjaron, a picturesque town nestled in the Alpujarra region of Granada, Spain, is a hidden gem known for its stunning natural beauty, rich history, and therapeutic mineral springs. Located at the foot of the Sierra Nevada mountains, about 45 kilometres southeast of Granada, the town serves as a gateway to the Alpujarras, a region known for its rugged landscapes and charming whitewashed villages.

Lanjaron is famous for its mineral-rich springs, which have been used for centuries for their healing properties. The town's spa, or balneario, established in the 18th century, attracts visitors seeking treatments for ailments like rheumatism and digestive issues.

Lanjaron is renowned for its vibrant festivals, the most famous being the Fiesta del Agua y del Jamon (Water and Ham Festival), held annually around June 24 during the feast of San Juan. This event involves a massive water fight, where locals and visitors douse each other with water in the streets, celebrating the town's aquatic heritage.

The town's economy revolves around its water industry, agriculture, and tourism. The town produces almonds, olives, and grapes, with local wines and hams being regional specialities.