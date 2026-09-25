World Tourism Day 2026: How To Use AI For Smarter Travel Planning

Planning a holiday can turn into hours spent comparing hotels, selecting places on maps and saving restaurant recommendations you will probably forget where you found. But these days, technology has made the process easier and now, AI is becoming another tool that helps before every trip. The focus is especially relevant this year as World Tourism Day, which is celebrated every year on September 27, has the theme "Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism."

From putting together plans to narrowing down what to visit, AI can help with some of the planning. If you are someone who uses AI every day, here are some simple ways to help it plan your itinerary for a more efficient and fun plan.

Also Read: Why Do Airplanes Still Have Ashtrays When Smoking Is Banned?

Give AI A Detailed Travel Prompt

Photo: Unsplash

While searching on your AI tool, don't just type, "Plan a trip to Jaipur." Give it a little context about the trip. Tell it about your budget, travel dates, how many days you'll spend and who you are travelling with. This helps narrow down the research.

Moreover, you can also tell it what you enjoy - it could be food, old monuments, shopping, offbeat places that aren't packed with tourists.

For example: if you are travelling with family for three days, don't ask the AI for a general itinerary. Ask for a slower plan with less time spent on commuting and more time enjoying each place. AI becomes extremely careful when the request is specific.

Use AI To Build A Day-Wise Itinerary

AI can actually help arrange the places you want to explore in a practical way. Give it your hotel location and ask it to group nearby places together. This can save unnecessary commute time and also give you some alternatives if you want one slow day in the middle of the trip. Research into AI-based travel planning is already looking at personalised plans and real-time flight and hotel recommendations.

Ask For Hotels Based On Your Actual Needs

Photo: Unsplash

Instead of asking AI to find the "best hoetel" be more specific. Tell the AI tool your budget, preferred neighbourhood, room requirements, distance from public transport and whether you need facilities like parking or breakfast. AI can help make a shortlist and explain you the differences. But make sure to check the final price, availability, cancellation policy and recent reviews directly from the booking platform before making any reservations.

Also Read: World's Smallest Plane Holds A Guinness World Record And Is Smaller Than A Car

Find Food And Local Experiences

You can use AI to look for good places to eat along the route you're already planning to take. It can also suggest local dishes to try and experiences that don't involve travelling long distances. If a popular attraction is likely to be crowded, ask for similar places nearby that are less busy. You might end up discovering spots that don't usually appear on every travel list online.

Do Not Treat AI As The Final Authority

AI can make trip planning quicker, but don't assume everything it says is correct. Restaurant timings can change, attractions may be closed for maintenance, and transport schedules are often updated. Some suggestions can also be old or inaccurate.

Another thing to keep in mind is that AI often recommends the same popular places that keep showing up online, while many smaller destinations get missed. Use it to gather ideas, compare options and organise your plans. But before you travel, check important details on official tourism websites, hotel pages and transport operators' websites. Think of AI as a planning tool, not the final decision-maker. The trip is still yours to plan.