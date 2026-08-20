Google Offers Free AI Plus Plan For College Students, Check Details Here

Google is offering college students free access to some of its artificial intelligence plans for a year, along with new Gemini tools aimed at helping them study, organise coursework, and work through research. Students in the United States can claim Google AI Pro at no cost for 12 months, while students in India and over 140 other countries can get Google AI Plus free for a year. The announcement was made on August 19.

Plan includes access to Gemini Omni, higher usage limits

In the US, eligible college students can receive a year of Google AI Pro without paying for the subscription. The plan normally costs $19.99 a month and includes higher Gemini usage limits, access to Gemini Spark, Gemini features in apps such as Gmail and Google Docs, and 5 TB of storage, among other benefits.

Students in India and other eligible countries outside the US can claim Google AI Plus free for 12 months. The plan includes access to Gemini Omni, higher usage limits, and additional storage.

Google is also offering eligible students discounts of up to 70% on selected Google AI Pro offers and YouTube Premium subscriptions.

Dedicated space for students within the Gemini app

Google has created a dedicated space for students within the Gemini app, bringing several study-related tools and offers together in one place.

From the hub, students can start a study notebook, make flashcards, generate practice quizzes, and access other learning features. Google said future student-focused additions to Gemini will also be available through this section.

Set up your study notebooks

Google first introduced study notebooks in June. The feature is meant to help students work with their own course material rather than start from scratch.

Students can upload lecture notes and other class material, after which Gemini can help build a study plan around the content. It can also generate diagnostic quizzes to identify areas that may need more attention, followed by lessons and quizzes tailored to those gaps.

A progress dashboard is available to help users keep track of their learning.

Google said it plans to add graphs and images to lessons in the coming weeks. It is also working on a feature that can identify dates such as exams and assignment deadlines from a syllabus and add them to Google Calendar, subject to the user's permission.

Google AI Plus and Google AI Pro subscribers will have the option to create more notebooks and use more source material.

Learning through interactive visuals

Gemini can also create interactive visualisations for students who find diagrams, models, and hands-on exploration more useful than text alone.

Depending on the query, the tool can generate 3D simulations, tables, grids, and other interactive elements. A student studying biology, for example, could ask Gemini to demonstrate how DNA works through a 3D model that can be rotated and explored. Other possible uses include visualising the transfer of energy in a pendulum or examining cash burn rates through an interactive table.

Talk through research with Gemini Live

Google is also adding Deep Research capabilities to Gemini Live. Users can ask Gemini to carry out a multi-step research task and continue with other work while the report is being prepared. Once it is ready, they can discuss the findings, ask further questions, and refine the research through the conversation.