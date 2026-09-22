Why Do Airplanes Still Have Ashtrays When Smoking Is Banned?

The next time you are inside an airplane bathroom, take a look around. Along with a no-smoking sign and a smoke detector, you may also notice a small metal ashtray in there. At first, you may find it to be an odd thing inside a flight, since passengers aren't allowed to smoke there in the first place. But honestly, ashtrays are placed there by the aviation authorities to prepare for the possibility that someone might ignore the rule.

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Ashtrays Are Seen As A Fire-Safety Measure

Photo: Unsplash

If a cigarette gets thrown into a lavatory bin, it can lead to a bigger problem than one put out in an ashtray. The garbage bin can contain paper towels and other waste that can catch fire. This is the reason why the US Federal Aviation Administration requires passenger planes to have a self-contained, removable ashtray inside a lavatory. This is also the reason why there are smoke detectors and fire protection in lavatories.

Does That Mean Smoking Is Allowed Inside An Airplane?

The rule does not mean smoking is allowed inside an airplane. In fact, as per US regulations, smoking is strictly prohibited inside aircrafts. The ashtray is there for a situation in which a passenger breaks that rule and needs somewhere safer to dump a cigarette.

There is a reason aviation authorities take a cigarette fire seriously. In 1973, a Varig Boeing 707 flying from Rio de Janeiro to Paris caught fire in the lavatory area and crashed while making an emergency landing near Paris. This lead to the death of 120 people. Although, the investigation could not come to definite outcome for the fire, but a passenger's actions were one of the possibilities considered.

Photo: Unsplash

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What About Indian Flights?

Just like international flights, smoking isn't allowed on Indian flights as well. For example, IndiGo says that smoking is strictly banned on its flight and its lavatories have smoke detectors.

But this doesn't mean that smoking is allowed. If you are on an airplane and spot an ashtray, remember it is there as part of the fire-safety setup.