Video: Uttarakhand Gets First Snowfall Of The Season, Turns Sri Hemkund Sahib Into A Winter Wonderland

Winter came early to Uttarakhand's Sri Hemkunt Sahib, as the popular site received its first snowfall of the season. Located in the Himalayan peaks of northern India, the Sikh pilgrimage site was blanketed in snow on September 18. A video shows the exterior of the Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara covered in snow as fog surrounds the place. Sitting at a height of more than 15,000 feet above sea level, the shrine is visited by thousands of devotees from all over the world.

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The pilgrimage site is considered to be the fifth Dham of Uttarakhand. The Gurudwara is situated beside a lake. It is believed that the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, had meditated at the site.

Watch the full video below:

For the unversed, the name ‘Hemkunt' translates to a ‘lake of snow' as the shrine has a beautiful glacial lake. A holy dip there is a must for pilgrims. Sri Hemkund Sahib is surrounded by seven snow-capped peaks, that also includes the Hathi Parvat and Saptrishi peaks.

How To Reach Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara

If you are willing to watch Sri Hemkund Sahib covered in a snow blanket, here's how you can easily reach there. However, before planning a trip, it is important to know that the holy shrine is visited by a large number of devotees before it closes down for the winter months between October and April.

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How To Reach Sri Hemkund Sahib By Air

The nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, around 268 km away from Govindghat, the base point for the trek. Taxis and buses are available onward.

How To Reach Sri Hemkund Sahib By Train

Rishikesh, Haridwar and Dehradun are the nearest railway stations. Rishikesh (approximately 200 km away) is the closest railhead, from where buses and taxis can be hired.

How To Reach Sri Hemkund Sahib By Road

Hemkund Sahib lies along the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway. The motorable route ends at Govindghat, around 330 km from Dehradun and 300 km from Haridwar.