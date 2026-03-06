Planning Char Dham Yatra 2026? Registration Opens Today; Temples To Open From April 19

Online registration for the Char Dham Yatra 2026 has officially begun, allowing devotees to plan their pilgrimage to the four sacred Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand. Authorities said pilgrims can now complete the process through the government's official portal or mobile application.

The annual pilgrimage covers four important Hindu temples: Kedarnath Temple, Badrinath Temple, Gangotri Temple, and Yamunotri Temple. Registration has been made mandatory by the state government to improve crowd management and ensure the safety of pilgrims visiting the Himalayan shrines.

Online registration process

Pilgrims can register through the official Char Dham portal or by downloading the mobile application. Applicants must create an account using their mobile number and provide personal details such as name, identification proof and travel dates. After selecting the temples they plan to visit, devotees can submit the form and download the confirmation slip.

Authorities have advised pilgrims to carry the registration slip and valid ID proof during the journey.

Offline registration facility

In addition to online registration, the Uttarakhand government will also offer offline registration facilities shortly before the pilgrimage begins. Counters are expected to operate at key locations including Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Dehradun, where pilgrims can register by submitting identification documents.

Temple opening dates

The Char Dham pilgrimage will begin on April 19, 2026, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, when the gates of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will open to devotees. The other temples will open in the following days.

Opening schedule for 2026:

Gangotri Temple - April 19

Yamunotri Temple - April 19

Kedarnath Temple - April 22

Badrinath Temple - April 23



Registration fees and helicopter services

Registration for the pilgrimage is currently free for pilgrims, although travellers may incur additional costs for accommodation, transport or special services.

Helicopter services are also available for those travelling to Kedarnath, particularly elderly devotees or those with limited time. Fares vary depending on the operator and route, and bookings usually open closer to the pilgrimage season.

The Char Dham Yatra attracts millions of devotees every year and remains one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India.