Uttarakhand Tourism Launches Pilgrimage To Witness Mount Kailash From India

The point from where Mount Kailash is visible, was discovered a few months ago by state tourism officials

Uttarakhand Tourism has launched 'Mount Kailash Darshan from Indian Soil' pilgrimage under which the pilgrims can now witness the Mount Kailash from the Old Lipulekh Peak along with Om Parvat in the Pittoragarh district of the state.

The first batch of pilgrims started on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2 and witnessed the majestic Mount Kailash on October 3, from Old Lipulekh Peak along with Om Parvat. The pilgrims will visit Adi Kailash from Gunji Pithoragarh on October 4 before returning to Pithoragarh, according to the CMO.

The package includes helicopter tickets from Pithoragarh to Gunji and back with accommodation at KMVN or homestays, the CMO added.

Neeraj Manohar Lal Chowksey and Mohini Neeraj Chowksey from Bhopal, who were part of the first batch of five pilgrims, were overwhelmed at the sight of the abode of their deity. Neeraj Chowksey expressed his gratitude towards the government for opening of this route and said that will become a boon for Shiva devotees from all across the globe.

Amandeep Kumar Jindal from Chandigarh thanked his good fortune and said that due to clear weather they could get a very clear darshan of Mount Kailash from Old Lipulekh.

The point from where Mount Kailash is clearly visible, was discovered a few months ago by a team of officials from Uttarakhand Tourism, BRO and ITBP; after which necessary preparations were made by the Uttarakhand Tourism department to start a package tour covering darshan of Mount Kailash, Adi Kailash and Om Parvat all from Indian soil.

According to holy scriptures, there are five abodes of Lord Shiva, out of which three - Kinnaur Kailash, Mani Mahesh and Shrikhand Mahadev are in Himachal Pradesh, Adi Kailash is in Uttarakhand and Mount Kailash is located in Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

Uttarakhand Tourism conducted the first successful trip, including Darshan of Mount Kailash, Adi Kailash and Om Parvat from Indian soil. The darshan of Mount Kailash was done from Old Lipulekh Peak from where the pilgrims could pay homage to their revered deity from Indian soil.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami mentioned that the opening of darshan of Mount Kailash from Indian soil reflects the commitment of the government and congratulated all departments associated with the project.

He further mentioned that now Shiva devotees need not wait for their turn to visit the Kailash Manasarover Yatra and can pay their respects from Indian Territory.

