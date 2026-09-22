Malaysia Warns Indians Against Tourist Visa Misuse And Fake Job Offers. The Right Way To Work There

Malaysia is a popular destination for Indian travellers, whether for holidays, family visits, or short stays. But now, the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has issued a warning because some Indian nationals are travelling to Malaysia on tourist visas with the intention of finding jobs.

The advisory also reveals a growing problem where people are allegedly being promised employment by fake agents. But once these people reach Malaysia, only immigration issues await them.

Malaysia Visa-Free Entry Is For Tourism, Not Jobs

In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur issued an advisory for Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia. It said there has been a 'noticeable increase' in Indian nationals arriving in Malaysia using the 30-day visa-free facility to seek employment.

The High Commission warned travellers against taking up jobs while on tourist visas. It said many people are being misled by "unscrupulous agents" who make false job promises. These travellers then become illegal residents, facing detention by authorities or legal action under Malaysian immigration laws.

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The advisory also clarified that the visa-free entry facility for Indian passport holders is only meant for tourism and not employment.

Travellers entering Malaysia must also bring all relevant travel documents. The High Commission advised tourists to carry a confirmed return ticket, hotel booking details, a Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) submission completed three days before arrival, and a passport with at least six months validity.

The Correct Way To Find Work In Malaysia

Those who want to work in Malaysia must get employment through the proper process before starting a job. The first step is finding a genuine employer who is authorised to hire foreign workers.

When it comes to eligibility, factors like the job role and sector, qualifications, work experience, age requirements, medical history, and immigration history come into play.

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Types of Malaysia work visas:

Employment Pass is generally used for professionals and skilled workers in managerial or specialised roles.

Temporary Employment Pass is meant for certain semi-skilled roles in approved sectors.

Professional Visit Pass is for short-term assignments such as consultancy, training or specialised services.

Applicants may need documents such as:

Valid passport

Completed application forms

Recent photographs

Educational certificates

Employment contract

Medical reports from approved clinics

Other documents depending on the job sector

Those looking for employment in Malaysia must complete the official work visa process before taking up a job.