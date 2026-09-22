"Make Deal Or Quickly Drive Iran Into Hell?" Trump At UN General Assembly

Days after US President Donald Trump told Axios that he is approaching crossroads in the Iran war about whether to restart massive attacks or not, he said that he has a "big decision" to make.

While addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump said, "I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?", he questioned.

Then added, "Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?"

However, Trump soon answered his own question and said that the US would make a deal with Iran after the mid-term elections are held on November 3.

"I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to. They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election," Trump said during his speech.

When the 80-year-old leader started speaking about the last six months of military strikes against Tehran, the Iranian delegation walked out and only one person remained seated.

Trump defended his ongoing conflict with Iran which has triggered widespread economic disruption after Tehran blocked the Strait of Hormuz and emphasised his "unwavering" commitment to ensure that the Islamic Republic never gets hold of a nuclear weapon.

"As president of the most extraordinary nation in history," Trump said. "I have no interest in leaving dangers to grow for another day. I do not believe in letting problems fester."

Last year, while addressing the General Assembly, Trump had claimed that the US had "demolished" Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Trump Rejects Claims About US Running Low On Ammunition

Trump also rejected claims that the US is running low on ammunition and said that the US is adding to the stockpiles "faster than ever before".

"The cowards and traitors would love to say the United States is low on ammunition, but that's not true", he said.

"We have more munitions than we could ever possibly think of using, and we're building them at levels we have never done before. We are adding to our stockpiles faster than ever before-top-of-the-line stuff", he added.

He also claimed that in the near future, massive munitions plants will be opening and that there are 18 in construction at the moment.

The high-level general debate is scheduled from September 22 to 26 and on September 28 in New York, featuring global leaders addressing critical international challenges alongside high-level meetings focused on climate action, development, sea-level rise, and pandemic preparedness.

