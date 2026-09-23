Bihar Groping Accused's Arrest Leads Cops To His Murderer Father

The Jamui police have arrested the father of the accused in the Bihar groping case, Nandan Yadav, in a 23-year-old double murder.

Ganori Yadav is an accused in the 2003 murder of two brothers in Jamui's Pratappur village. He had been on the run for the past two decades. He was arrested today, produced in court, and sent to judicial custody.

His arrest came just a few days after Yadav's son Nandan was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Class 10 boy and groping his minor friend on a road in Bihar's Jamui. He was shot in the leg later in an encounter when the police foiled his bid to escape custody.

DP Yadav and Pune Yadav were murdered on April 3, 2003, in Pratappur village, over a business dispute. The mother of the victims named Ganori Yadav as an accused.

Police stumbled upon Ganori Yadav while probing his son's involvement in the groping case. They arrested him after extracting information from Nandan Yadav and probing Ganori's criminal past.

Five people have been arrested for groping the Class 10 students. Two minors have also been detained.

Meanwhile, one of the accused, Hareram Yadav, was slapped by a lawyer during his court appearance. Several other lawyers also attempted to thrash him.

"Before being lawyers, we are human beings. We are putting our own sister in that situation. This incident has brought disrepute to Jamui, so I slapped him," said the lawyer who slapped Yadav.

The incident shocked the nation.

"Anti-social elements from the surrounding villages gather near Madwa mountain. Just six months ago, a boy was assaulted by these same anti-social elements. The boy had come to visit the mountain with his friend," said Aman, a resident of Madwa village.

Locals told NDTV that the accused used to harass women visiting the area.

In June, a video of sexual violence against a girl in Jamui went viral. Two men from the victim's village kidnapped her, subjected her to sexual violence, and circulated a video of the incident on social media. The accused, Suman Modi and Shubham Modi, were arrested and later released on bail.