Dance, Liquor Videos: Bihar Groping Horror Accused's Facebook Timeline

The Facebook profile of Nandan Yadav, one of the main accused in the Bihar groping case, provides a glimpse of the life he wanted to lead, one that found meaning in a fake sense of bravado.

He shared several videos on the social media platform showing him aggressively posing alone or with his friends. The common theme of most of his videos was the presence of Bhojpuri songs with provocative lyrics, interspersed with templated dialogues-all to project a larger-than-life image on social media.

In one reel, he was seen flaunting bottles of beer with his friends. In another video, he was seen dancing with women who appeared to be part of an orchestra group.

"I am the younger son of the house. I may not have money, but I am short-tempered," said a voiceover in one of his videos in a warning tone.

In the reel with the orchestra group, he showered the ladies with cash in full Bollywood style.

Also read: Key Accused In Bihar Groping Horror Shot During Encounter, Taken To Hospital

In another, he simply recorded two young girls travelling in a train-perhaps without their consent.

Seen in isolation, these reels looked harmless. However, the knowledge that the man who posted them was accused of molesting a minor girl gives these reels a different colour -- of ego and fake machismo.

Also read: After Bihar Groping Horror, Shocker From Odisha: Couple Assaulted On Camera

The same fake machismo, which often confuses masculinity with misogyny, was put on display by Nandan Yadav and others in Jamui in the disgusting video that showed them allegedly assaulting a Class 10 boy and groping his minor friend. The boy tried to save his friend but found himself overpowered. The gang also tried to separate the girl from the boy.

Yadav appeared in the video wearing an orange mask. He allegedly lifted the girl and groped her. Like four others, he was also arrested by the Bihar Police. However, they shot him in the leg as he allegedly attempted to escape police custody.

Today, another video surfaced showing Yadav limping, with pain replacing the fake bravado on his face.