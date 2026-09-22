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BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Application Dates Revised, Check New Schedule

BPSC invites applications for 32,388 school teacher posts under the fourth phase of TRE with online applications from September 25 to October 26.

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BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Application Dates Revised, Check New Schedule
Candidates must pay the application fee by October 25
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The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the recruitment of 32,388 school teachers under the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0), inviting eligible Indian candidates to apply online.

The recruitment has been notified through Advertisement No. 15/2026, which cancels the earlier Advertisement No. 14/2026, issued on August 18, 2026.

As per the notification, the online application process will begin on September 25, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until October 26, 2026. The deadline for payment of the application fee is October 25, 2026.

The commission has directed candidates to visit its official website for detailed information on the vacancies, eligibility criteria, application process and other requirements.

Candidates have also been advised to carefully go through the detailed advertisement and application guidelines before submitting their forms.

The recruitment drive is part of the Bihar government's ongoing process to fill school teacher vacancies through the BPSC.

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