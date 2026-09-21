Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins Today For 32,388 Posts

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has opened applications for the School Teacher Recruitment Examination, TRE 4.0. The recruitment drive will fill 32,388 school teacher posts in the Bihar Education Department. Interested candidates can apply online through the official BPSC website. The application window will remain open until September 30, 2026.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The fee can be paid online using a debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI. Candidates should make the payment before submitting the application form.

How To Apply For BPSC TRE 4.0

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official BPSC website.

website. Click on the link for TRE 4.0 or Advertisement No. 14/2026.

Complete the registration process.

Log in and fill out the application form.

Enter the required personal and educational details.

Upload the required documents and certificates.

Pay the application fee by September 29.

Check all the details before submitting the form.

Download the submitted application form and payment receipt for future reference.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Exam Pattern