BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination 4.0 2026: Registration Starts Tomorrow, Check Details

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced 32,388 teaching vacancies under the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination, TRE-4.0. The online application process will begin on September 25, 2026, and eligible Indian candidates can submit their forms until October 26. The vacancies cover teaching posts for Classes 1 to 12 across primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary levels. Candidates should carefully read the official advertisement, prospectus and application guidelines before applying.

Click here: BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026

BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy Details

The 32,388 vacancies have been distributed across different school levels:

Classes 1 to 5: 3,847 posts

3,847 posts Classes 6 to 8: 8,563 posts

8,563 posts Classes 9 and 10: 3,877 posts

3,877 posts Classes 11 and 12: 16,101 posts

16,101 posts Total: 32,388 posts

How To Apply For BPSC TRE 4.0 2026 Recruitment?

Eligible candidates can complete the application process online by following these steps:

Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, find the BPSC TRE 4.0 registration link.

Complete the registration using the required details.

Log in and open the application form.

Enter personal, educational and other required information.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the examination fee before the deadline.

Carefully check all details before final submission.

Submit the application form online.

Download or print the completed application and fee receipt for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that all details and uploaded documents meet the requirements specified by BPSC. They should also complete both fee payment and final application submission within the prescribed deadlines.