Bihar Teacher Recruitment 4.0: Registration For 32,388 Posts From Sept 21

Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday evening announced that the application process for the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0), the fourth phase of recruitment, is likely to begin on September 21, following the release of a revised advertisement and necessary amendments to the online application process.

Earlier, on August 31, the BPSC had announced the postponement of the application process for TRE 4.0, which was initially aimed at filling 32,388 teacher posts in government schools across the state. The registration process was scheduled to begin on September 1.

"The online applications for the appointment to a total of 32,388 vacant posts of school teachers under the School Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0) of the fourth phase under the Education Department, Bihar, which was scheduled to begin on September 1, are postponed due to procedural changes. The announcement of the date related to the said advertisement will be made shortly," the official release had stated.

The postponement of the registration process came amid protests by teacher aspirants over several key demands, including changes to the examination pattern and the introduction of negative marking.

Following discussions with protesting candidates, the state government recently announced that TRE 4.0 would be conducted in a single phase.

TRE 4.0 Vacancy Increased

Following demands from candidates for an increase in the number of music teacher vacancies, the state government increased the number of vacancies by 111.