Amid NEET Row, Fake Candidates For Teachers' Recruitment Exam Arrested In Bihar

Five men impersonating candidates and writing answer papers for a teacher recruitment exam -- much in the style of Bollywood blockbuster "Munnabhai MBBS" -- have been arrested from Bihar's Saharsa. A senior police officer said they have all been caught from different exam centres.

The arrests come amid a huge controversy over medical entrance exam NEET, and a case linked to which is currently being heard by the Supreme Court.

In Saharsa meanwhile, senior police officer Alok Kumar told reporters that on July 21, TR3 teacher recruitment exam was held at various centers amid tight security.

But even so, two fake candidates -- Amresh Kumar and Mukesh Kumar -- were arrested from Manohar High School, Purba Bazar.

Two others, Amit Kumar and Praveen Kumar, were arrested from Zila School and Sundar Kumar alias Rupesh was arrested from Manohar High School Baijnathpur.

All of them were taking the exam on behalf of other candidates.

Police cases have been lodged against all five and they are being sent to judicial custody.

Earlier this month, 17 people, including three women, were arrested in Bihar for allegedly impersonating candidates in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)-2024.

This is the latest case of impersonation of candidates which has spiked in Bihar over the last few decades.

The biggest row has been over NEET, in connection with which, 13 people have been arrested from the state. Altogether. 27 people have been arrested among whom are masterminds, 'solver gangs' and impersonators.