Body Brought For Post-Mortem Dragged At Bihar Hospital, Sparks Outrage

The incident happened at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah town, officials said on Tuesday.

Read Time: 2 mins
The incident happened at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah town, Tuesday.
The incident happened at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah town, Tuesday.
Bettiah, Bihar:

The body of a person was caught on camera being dragged inside a state-run hospital in Bihar's West Champaran district, triggering an outrage.

The incident happened at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah town, officials said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar told PTI that the body was brought to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

"The disgusting video came to my notice yesterday itself, and I sought a report from the principal of the GMCH. He has informed me that the mortuary assistant seen in the clip has been suspended. A policeman was also involved in it. We have written to the SP for initiating suitable action," he said.

"A committee has also been formed to suggest measures to avoid such incidents in the future. It has been asked to submit its report within 72 hours," he added.

The video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed two people dragging the body instead of carrying it on a stretcher.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

