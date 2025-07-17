Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Orders Immediate Filling Of Vacant Teacher Posts

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday made a slew of key announcements ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, promising major relief for job seekers and electricity consumers in the state.

In a post on social media, Mr Kumar said he has directed the Education Department to immediately count teacher vacancies in government schools and expedite the process to conduct the Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4. He also reiterated that 35% reservation in teacher appointments would be exclusively applicable to women domiciled in Bihar.

In another significant move, the chief minister announced that starting August 1, 2025, applicable from the electricity bill for July, all domestic consumers in the state will receive up to 125 units of electricity free of cost. This scheme is expected to benefit around 1.67 crore households in Bihar.

To promote clean energy, Mr Kumar said that over the next three years, rooftop or nearby public-site solar panels will be installed for these households, based on their consent. For families under the Kutir Jyoti Yojana, a scheme for the poorest, the state government will bear the entire cost of solar installations. Others will also receive government support for solar setups.

According to Kumar, the initiative could help Bihar generate an estimated 10,000 megawatts of solar power in three years, significantly boosting the state's renewable energy capacity while reducing power costs for families.