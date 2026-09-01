Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 4.0: Application Process Postponed For 32,388 Posts

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the application process for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0, which aims to fill 32,388 teacher posts in government schools across the state. The registration process was scheduled to begin on September 1.

The fresh date for the commencement of registration will be announced shortly, the commission said.

"The online applications for the appointment to a total of 32,388 vacant posts of school teachers under the School Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0) of the fourth phase under the Education Department, Bihar, which was scheduled to begin on September 1, are postponed due to procedural changes. The announcement of the date related to the said advertisement will be made shortly," the official release stated.

Of the 32,388 advertised posts, 3,847 are for primary teachers (Classes 1 to 5), 8,563 are for middle school teachers (Classes 6 to 8), 3,877 are for secondary teachers (Classes 9 to 10), and 16,101 are for senior secondary teachers (Classes 11 to 12).

TRE 4.0 Application Process Postponed

The postponement of the registration process comes amid protests by teacher aspirants over key demands, including changes to the examination pattern and the introduction of negative marking.

Following discussions with protesting candidates, the state government recently announced that TRE 4.0 would be conducted in a single phase.

TRE 4.0 Vacancy Increased

Following students' demand for an increase in the number of music teacher vacancies, the state government has also increased the number of vacancies by 111. With this addition, the total number of TRE 4.0 vacancies has increased to 33,385.

The revised vacancy details are reportedly expected to be sent to the BPSC so that they can be incorporated into the recruitment advertisement, and the revised vacancy details can be released.