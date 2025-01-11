BPSC Releases District Allocation List For TRE 3.0 Qualified Candidates, Check Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the district allocation list for candidates who cleared the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 3.0 re-exam. Qualified candidates can now check their assigned districts by visiting the official website.

Details of the allocation list



The district allocation list has been released for teaching positions across multiple levels, including:

Classes 1 to 5

Classes 6 to 8

Classes 9 to 10

Classes 11 to 12

The list specifies the roll numbers of candidates and their respective district assignments, which will serve as their designated teaching locations.

BPSC TRE 3.0 District Allocation List: Steps To Download

Visit the BPSC's official website.

Click on the relevant link under "District Allocation List: School Teacher Competitive re-exam (TRE 3.0)" on the homepage.

A PDF file will be displayed.

Search for your roll number and assigned district in the document.

Download and save the PDF for future use.

Key Highlights

The list includes allocations for specific teaching subjects.

A total of 68 candidates were disqualified for impersonation.

The results for TRE 3.0 were announced in December, including revised results for computer science posts for Classes 11 and 12.

The re-exam, held between July 19 and 22, 2024, was conducted after the original March 2024 exams were cancelled due to a paper leak.

Candidates are advised to visit the BPSC's official website for all the latest updates.