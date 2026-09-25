Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 32,388 Posts, Check Deadline

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has opened the registration window for the fourth phase of the School Teacher Recruitment Examination, TRE 4.0, to fill 32,388 teaching posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacant teacher posts in government schools under the Bihar Education Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The application window will remain open until October 26, while the last date for payment of the application fee is October 25.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy Breakdown: Classes 1 To 12

Classes 1 to 5: 3,847 posts

Classes 6 to 8: 8,563 posts

Classes 9 and 10: 3,877 posts

Classes 11 and 12: 16,101 posts

The BPSC has not yet announced the examination date. The commission is expected to release the examination schedule in the coming days.

Steps To Apply For BPSC TRE 4.0

1. Visit the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Look for and open the registration link for TRE 4.0.

3. Fill out the online application form by entering all the required details.

4. Pay the applicable application fee using the available online payment options.

5. Check all the details carefully and submit the application form.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout or digital copy of the submitted application for future reference.

Following protests by candidates, the Bihar government last month agreed to conduct TRE 4.0 in a single phase.

Candidates can check the detailed notification, including the post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee and list of required documents, on the BPSC's official website.