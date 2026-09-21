BPSC Project Manager Exam 2026: October 4 Exam Postponed, New Date Awaited

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the Project Manager recruitment exam. The exam was scheduled to be held on October 4, 2026. The commission has now decided to postpone the exam due to administrative reasons. BPSC has not announced the new exam date yet. Candidates who have been preparing for the exam will have to wait for the commission's next update.

Recruitment For Industries Department

The recruitment is being conducted for the Industries Department of the Bihar government. It is being held under Advertisement Number 109/2025 for the post of Project Manager. A total of 9 Project Manager posts will be filled through this recruitment.

Exam Was Scheduled For October 4

BPSC had announced the exam date in a notice issued on August 17, 2026. According to the notice, the Project Manager preliminary competitive examination was scheduled for October 4.

The commission has now issued another notice confirming that the exam scheduled for October 4 has been postponed. BPSC has cited administrative reasons for the decision. The new exam date has not been announced yet.

Exam Date Was Changed Earlier

The Project Manager exam was earlier scheduled for May 30, 2026. BPSC later changed the schedule and fixed October 4 as the exam date. The exam has now been postponed again. Candidates will have to wait for the commission to announce the revised schedule.

The category-wise vacancy details are given below:

Category Posts General/UR 3 EWS 1 EBC 1 BC 0 BC Female 1 SC 3 ST 0 Total 9

What Should Candidates Do?

Candidates should wait for the new exam date and continue their preparation in the meantime. BPSC will announce the revised date through its official website. Candidates should regularly check the BPSC official website for the latest updates about the examination.