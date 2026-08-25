Bihar Public Service Commission Clarifies 70th Civil Services Exam Evaluation Row

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has clarified how answer sheets were evaluated in the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), following questions and allegations on social media about the marking process.

In a video shared on its official platform, the commission showed pages from evaluated answer booklets and appealed to candidates and the public not to judge the entire assessment process based on a few photographs or selected pages. BPSC said that answer scripts should be viewed in their entirety and that the prescribed evaluation guidelines were followed while awarding marks.

The video includes physical answer booklets with handwritten responses, ticks and comments made by examiners. Some of the displayed answers are from General Studies papers and cover topics such as the Santhal uprising, Champaran Satyagraha and the Indigo Movement.

One of the sample answers explains how farmers were exploited during the Indigo Movement and forced to cultivate indigo under various arrangements. Another answer focuses on the Champaran Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi and its importance in India's freedom struggle.

Through these examples, the commission appears to be highlighting that examiners assess an answer as a whole, taking into account its relevance, content and overall quality, rather than judging it on the basis of a single line or isolated portion.

The video also includes a Hindi message stating that answer sheets are evaluated according to established criteria by experienced and qualified examiners and scholars. This is aimed at reinforcing the commission's position that the evaluation follows fixed standards and procedures.

The clarification comes as discussions over the 70th CCE and its results continue among aspirants. However, the commission's latest communication focuses on the general evaluation process and does not provide individual candidates' marking details.

BPSC has not released candidate-specific evaluation data through the video. Instead, it has used sample answer sheets to explain its assessment method and caution against drawing conclusions from a handful of pages.