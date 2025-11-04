Bihar Public Service Commission 2025 Results Out: Check Merit Lists Online

The Bihar Public Service Commission announced the results for multiple vacancies, including Mineral Development Officer, District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director, Vice Principal, Motor Vehicle Inspector, etc. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in to check the results.

According to BPSC, a total of 654 candidates appeared for the Mineral Development Officer exam, of which 30 qualified. The exam was conducted on August 9 and 10, 2025. A total of 3,415 candidates appeared for the District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director (Preliminary) exam, of which 574 qualified. The exam was conducted on August 3, 2025.

The Vice Principal and equivalent in ITIs exam was conducted on August 17, where 8,138 candidates appeared and 139 qualified. For the Motor Vehicle Inspector exam, 1,469 candidates appeared on August 9, of which 81 qualified.

Candidates can check their roll numbers from the result list uploaded by BPSC. Qualified candidates will now proceed to the next round, such as the interview.

Steps to check and download the result:

1. Go to https://bpsc.bihar.gov.in, the official BPSC website.

2. Locate the "Latest Updates" area by scrolling down on the homepage.

3. Select the appropriate link (e.g., MDO, DSO, Vice Principal, MVI) for the exam result you want to view.

4. A new tab will open with the result PDF. You can click the download icon to get the result, or you can view it directly.

5. Print the file if necessary or save it for later use. Candidates are advised to visit the BPSC website for any further information or queries.