BPSC Hiring For Assistant Section Officer Posts, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1.42 Lakh

BPSC Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Section Officers (ASO) in the state administration. The application process for 41 vacancies will begin on May 29. Those interested and eligible can apply through the official website of BPSC. The deadline to submit applications is June 23.

BPSC Recruitment 2025: Who Can Apply

To be eligible for the post, candidates must have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. There are no subject-specific restrictions, making all graduates eligible to apply.

Age Limit

Applicants must be at least 21 years old as of August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is 37 years, with relaxations applicable to candidates from reserved categories as per government rules.

Salary Details

Candidates selected for the ASO post will receive a monthly salary in the Level-7 pay scale, ranging from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400, along with other allowances as per Bihar government norms.

Selection Stages

The selection process includes the following steps:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Interview

Document Verification

How To Apply

Interested candidates should follow these steps to apply:

Go to the official BPSC website - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Select the "Apply Online" link for the ASO recruitment.

Register as a new user and log in using the credentials.

Fill out the application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download and save a copy of the submitted application for reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the complete notification and ensure they meet all eligibility criteria before applying. Early submission is recommended to avoid technical issues near the deadline.