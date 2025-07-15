BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 88 Posts, Check Details

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially started the recruitment process for the post of Assistant Professor in 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply online for 88 vacancies from July 15 to August 8, 2025, through the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill Assistant Professor positions in Ayurvedic colleges under the Health Department of the Government of Bihar. Applicants are advised to carefully read the official notification before submitting their applications.

Key Details of BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025

Total Vacancies: 88 posts

Post: Assistant Professor (Ayurveda)

Application Start Date: July 15, 2025

Last Date to Apply: August 8, 2025

Mode of Application: Online

Official Website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) degree from a recognised university.

The degree must be listed under the schedule of the Central Council of Indian Medicine or the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine.

Completion of compulsory internship is mandatory.

Age Limit (as on August 1, 2025)

Minimum Age: 27 years

Maximum Age:

Unreserved (Male): 45 years

Most Backward Class: 48 years

Women (UR, BC, MBC): 48 years

SC/ST (Male & Female): 50 years

Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per Bihar Government rules.

Steps to Apply for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the "Apply Online" link for Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025.

Step 3. Register using your email ID and mobile number.

Step 4. Fill in the application form with the required academic, personal, and professional details.

Step 5. Upload scanned copies of necessary documents, including passport-size photo and signature.

Step 6. Pay the application fee online as per your category.

Step 7. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to apply early to avoid last-minute server issues. For more details, including the syllabus, selection process, and pay scale, refer to the official BPSC notification available on the website.