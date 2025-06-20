Bihar To Recruit Over 7,000 Special School Teachers, Check Key Details

BPSC Special School Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced 7,279 vacancies for the post of Special School Teacher for Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8. The application window will open on July 2 and remain active until July 28. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies through the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Out of the total vacancies, 5,534 posts are for Primary Level (Classes 1 to 5), and 1,745 posts are for Upper Primary Level (Classes 6 to 8).

Bihar Special School Teacher Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on the Special School Teacher recruitment link

Fill in the required details

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download and save the submitted form for future reference

Application Fee

General and other unreserved candidates: Rs 750

SC/ST, all-category female candidates, and candidates with 40% or more disability: Rs 200

Candidates who do not provide their Aadhaar number as proof of identity will be required to pay an additional biometric fee of Rs 200.

Educational Qualification

For Classes 1 to 5:

Candidates must have passed Higher Secondary (or equivalent) with a minimum of 50% marks and hold a Diploma in Special Education (DEl Ed).

For Classes 6 to 8:

Candidates must hold a graduation degree with at least 50% marks from a recognised university and a BEd in Special Education from an institution recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), along with a valid RCI registration number (CRR number).

Candidates must also have completed six months of teaching training in the cross-disability category.