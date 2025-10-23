BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26: Schedule Announced for 37 Posts in Six Categories

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced its tentative schedule for exam (both written and interview) and final results of 37 posts across the state. These posts are divided into six categories based on the Physical Test (PT), mains and interview.

In the first category, where candidates need to appear for PT, mains and interview, are included Integrated CCE 70th, Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher in Simultala Residential School, Jamui, Principal and Vice Principal in Simultala Residential School, Jamui, District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director, Integrated CCE 71st, and Lower Division Clerk.

The BPSC said the written, mains and results for these posts for 3,470 vacancies may be held between November 2025 and April 2026.