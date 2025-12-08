Rs 50,000 Incentive: Bihar Invites Applications From BPSC Prelims Qualified Candidates

Bihar Civil Services Incentive Scheme:The Women and Child Development Corporation (WCDC), functioning under the Social Welfare Department, has invited online applications for the Civil Services Incentive Scheme for candidates who cleared the BPSC 71st preliminary examination. The scheme is meant for women from the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Backward Class categories who are permanent residents of Bihar.

One-time incentive of Rs 50,000

Under this scheme, eligible candidates will receive a one-time incentive of Rs 50,000. Applications can be submitted through the official WCDC portal, wcdc.bihar.gov.in/Careers, until December 31, 2025. Forms submitted after the deadline or through any other mode will not be accepted.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify, an applicant must be a permanent resident of Bihar and must not belong to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, or Extremely Backward Class categories. The applicant must have cleared the 71st Joint (Preliminary) Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission. The incentive is available only once, and women employed in any government department, public sector unit, or state-funded institution are not eligible.

Application process

Applicants must upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, self-attested BPSC admit card, caste certificate (for Backward Class candidates), Aadhaar card, residential certificate, and an active bank passbook or cancelled cheque showing the account number and IFSC code. The Aadhaar number must be seeded with the bank account for DBT payments; Aadhaar seeding and linking are treated separately, and payments will not be processed without seeding.

Candidates are also required to upload an affidavit issued by a First Class Judicial Magistrate or Executive Magistrate confirming that they are not employed in any government-funded institution and have not received similar benefits earlier.

A valid email ID is mandatory, as all official communication will be sent through email. Applicants must ensure that the information entered in the online form is accurate; any discrepancy will be the candidate's responsibility. Legal action will be taken if any applicant is found to have received the incentive through false information.

Detailed guidelines are available on the WCDC website, and applicants may contact the department at 0612-2506068 for further assistance.