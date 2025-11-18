Bihar Public Service Commission Releases 71st Combined Civil Services Preliminary Exam Results

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results for the 71st Combined Civil Services (CCE) preliminary examination. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the results on the official website of the commission - bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

This year's 71st CCE aims to fill 1,264 vacancies across various government departments. Notably, in June 2025, the commission added 14 additional DSP posts.

The recruitment process consists of three stages: the preliminary examination, the main examination, and the interview. Candidates who qualify the preliminary stage become eligible for the mains. The prelims were objective in nature, held for a duration of two hours, and had 150 questions. One-third of the marks were deducted for wrong answers.

A total of 13,368 candidates were successful for the Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Examination and 893 candidates were successful for the Preliminary examination for the post of Financial Administrative Officer. A total of 14,261 candidates have been declared successful in the preliminary examination. These candidates will now have to appear for the written stage that is the mains.

