BPSC Rejects Aspirants' Demand To Cancel Prelims Exam Amid Massive Protests

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has refused to cancel the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), despite widespread protests by students alleging irregularities. Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday reiterated the commission's statement that the exam will not be cancelled under any circumstances.

The protests, which have continued for over 10 days, stemmed from claims of a paper leak at Bapu Pariksha Parisar, leading to a re-examination at that centre. However, BPSC has maintained that the issues were isolated and do not warrant the cancellation of the entire exam.

Speaking to reporters, Singh confirmed that the main examination will proceed as scheduled in April and urged candidates to focus on their preparation rather than protesting. He asserted that the commission is committed to conducting the exams with transparency and fairness.

Dismissing allegations of widespread irregularities, the exam controller claimed that only a small section of candidates is opposing the process, and their claims lack substantial evidence. He also mentioned receiving emails from other candidates affirming that the examination was conducted fairly. Singh alleged that external influences are driving the ongoing protests.

Police in Patna lathi-charged a group of student protestors late Wednesday evening as they tried to occupy the offices of the Bihar Public Service Commission.

The protests erupted following unverified claims of a paper leak during the 70th BPSC exam held on December 13. While the commission dismissed these allegations and conducted a re-examination at the affected centre, the students remain adamant about their demand for a complete cancellation of the exam.



The BPSC noted the examination had been held, on December 13, with no concerns at over 900 centres across the state. Only Patna's Bapu Pariksha Bhavan reported a problem.