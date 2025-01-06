BPSC Prelims Re-Exam Sees Only 50% Attendance; Prashant Kishor Sent To Judicial Custody Amid Protests

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the re-exam for its 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on January 4, 2025, following allegations of irregularities during the original exam held on December 13, 2024. The re-exam took place at 22 centres in Patna, with only 5,943 of the 12,012 registered candidates appearing for the test. BPSC claimed in an official statement that the re-exam was conducted in a "peaceful and misconduct-free environment."

Controversy Surrounding the Re-Exam

The re-exam has been at the center of heated debates, with students and aspirants raising serious concerns about the question paper's quality. Many described the general knowledge and general studies questions as being at a school level, while others pointed out errors in the options provided. Social media backlash has called into question the competence of BPSC officials in curating a fair and challenging examination for one of Bihar's most prestigious recruitment processes.

Exam Details and Attendance

The two-hour re-exam, conducted from 12 noon to 2 pm, allowed candidates to enter examination halls until 11am. Each question carried a one-third negative marking for incorrect responses. Out of 12,012 students issued admit cards, 8,111 downloaded their hall tickets, but only 5,943 appeared for the exam, marking an attendance rate of less than 50%.

Protests and Political Slugfest

The decision to hold a re-exam led to widespread protests across Bihar, with aspirants staging sit-ins for over 15 days. The unrest escalated when protesters, including students, were lathi-charged outside the BPSC office in Patna. Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who joined the protests in solidarity with the aspirants, launched an indefinite fast on January 2.

Prashant Kishor was arrested today at Gandhi Maidan, where he was leading a protest. Following his arrest, Mr Kishor refused to furnish the conditional bail bond of Rs 25,000 and was subsequently sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Kishor Alleges Police Misconduct

Speaking after his arrest, Kishor alleged police harassment, stating, "From 5-11 am, I was kept in a police vehicle and taken to various places without being informed of my destination. Later, I was taken to a community center for a medical examination, which I refused as I had not committed any criminal act".

With controversies and political debates intensifying, the BPSC faces increasing pressure to address the grievances of aspirants and restore trust in its examination process.