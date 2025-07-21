"If Youth Of Bihar Can Move Without Security, Then...": Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday rejected the need for any personal security cover, saying that if the youth of Bihar can move without protection, so can he.

Speaking to mediapersons in Gopalganj, Mr Kishor said, "If the youth of Bihar can move without security, then Prashant Kishor can also move without security."

He said that he has decided not to move with any security and has full faith that the people of Bihar will stand up for his safety.

"To those who are talking about our security, let me tell them that we have been travelling through the villages of Bihar for three years, and we have decided that we will not move with any security. I have full faith that the people of Bihar will stand up for my safety," he added.

He also criticised the state's law and order condition and took a dig at the police, accusing them of collusion with illegal mafias. "As long as the police remain busy extorting money from the liquor and sand mafia, the law and order situation will not improve," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Kishor reignited his campaign for political reform in Bihar with a scathing attack, stating that "people want to be free from Lalu, Nitish, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He made the remarks during his visit to East Champaran -- the starting point of his Jan Suraaj Padayatra (public march).

While speaking to mediapersons, he accused past and current leaders of failing the people of Bihar. "We started our march from this very land. I have walked these same paths. There used to be knee-deep sand on this road, and I raised my voice about it... Today, I see a crowd of people. People want change. People want to be free from Lalu, Nitish, and Prime Minister Modi," Mr Kishor said.

The Assembly elections are expected to be a crucial test for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party. Mr Kishor is confident that the Jan Suraaj Party will bring about change in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held later this year in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, consisting of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again be looking to continue their stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, consisting of the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will be looking to unseat Nitish Kumar. In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 19, the CPI(ML) with 11, the CPI(M) with 2, and the CPI with 2.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)