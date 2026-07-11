BPSC 72nd Combined Prelims Exam 2026 Scheduled For July 26, Check Complete Schedule

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the schedule for the BPSC 72nd Combined Prelims Exam 2026. According to the official notification, the Integrated 72nd Combined Competitive Examination will be conducted on July 26, 2026, for recruitment to various state government posts. The Commission has confirmed the examination date and timing. However, details regarding the admit card, examination centres, and reporting instructions will be released separately. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official BPSC website for the latest updates.

BPSC 72nd Combined Prelims Exam 2026: Date and Exam Timing

As per the official notice issued by the Controller of Examinations, the BPSC 72nd Combined Prelims Exam 2026 will be held in a single shift from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The examination will be conducted at designated centres across various districts of Bihar.

The Commission has not yet published the district-wise list of examination centres or detailed exam-day guidelines. These details are expected to be made available along with the release of the admit card.

BPSC 72nd Prelims Admit Card 2026

The BPSC 72nd Prelims Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released shortly. Once available, candidates will be able to download it using their registration credentials. The admit card will contain the following essential information:

Candidate's name and roll number

Examination centre details

Reporting time

Examination timing

Important instructions for the examination day

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should carefully verify all the details mentioned on it. If any discrepancy is found, they should immediately contact the Commission for necessary corrections before the examination.