Bihar BPSC 71st CCE Mains Admit Card 2026 Released, Download Directly Here

BPSC 71st Mains Admit Card: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Integrated 71st Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination (CCE) admit card today, April 17, according to the official notice. Candidates can check and download their admit card on the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in or through the direct link here.

The 71st CCE mains written examination will be held from April 25 to April 30, 2026.

BPSC 71st CCE Exam 2026: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on "Online Application" section and enter your registered email/mobile/username and passsword.

Click on "Login" and then on 71st CCE Written examination admit card.

Your e-admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

BPSC 71st CCE Written Exam Admit Card Download Link

The BPSC had notified that centre code details would be made available to candidates from April 22, 2026.

This year's 71st CCE aims to fill 1,264 vacancies across various government departments. Notably, in June 2025, the commission added 14 additional DSP posts.

Selection Process

The recruitment process consists of three stages: the preliminary examination, the main examination, and the interview.

The preliminary examination results were released in November, 2025. A total of 14,261 candidates were declared successful.