Bihar BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released, Download Directly Here

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) Admit Card 2025. Registered candidates can check and download their admit card/hall tickets from the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in, as well as from bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2025.

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card: Download Admit Card

Visit the official website of BPSC- bpsconline.bihar.gov.in

Enter your registered email id and password to sign in.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Direct Link To Download - "BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card Download Link"

Candidates who clear the preliminary stage will qualify for the mains. The prelims will be objective in nature, held for a duration of 2 hours, and will include 150 questions. One-third of the marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

ALSO READ | BPSC Confirms 71st CCE Prelims On September 13 Amid Postponement Rumours