BPSC Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Today, Details Inside

BPSC Admit Card 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card for Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023 today, August 10 on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can download their admit card from the website from August 10 to August 20 2023.

As per the recruitment schedule, the written examination for Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023 will take place from August 24 to 27,2023 in two shifts- 10 am to 12 pm and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Information about the examination centre will be shared from August 21, 2023 onwards.

The registration process started on June 15 and ended on July 12, 2023. Through the recruitment drive, BPSC aims to fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in the organisation.

Steps to Download BPSC School Teacher Hall Ticket 2023:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on Bihar School Teacher Admit Card 2023 link on the homepage. Once redirected to a new page, enter your login details and click on submit Your admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference