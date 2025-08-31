BPSC Confirms 71st CCE Prelims On September 13 Amid Postponement Rumours

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025 Rumours: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially confirmed that the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) will be held on September 13, 2025, as scheduled—dispelling rumours of postponement circulating among teachers, experts, and coaching operators.

On X.com (formerly Twitter), BPSC shared a press release addressing these rumours, clarifying that no official notification has been issued regarding any deferment of the examination.

This year's 71st CCE aims to fill 1,264 vacancies across various government departments. Notably, in June 2025, the commission added 14 additional DSP posts.

The recruitment process consists of three stages: the preliminary examination, the main examination, and the interview.

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims: Exam Pattern

Candidates who clear the preliminary stage will qualify for the mains. The prelims will be objective in nature, held for a duration of 2 hours, and will include 150 questions.

For wrong answers, one-third of the marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

Candidates are advised to visit the offcial account of BPSC on X.com to read the detailed press release.