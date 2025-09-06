BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: Here's Direct Link To Download, Exam From Sept 13

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 today. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, as well as from bpsconline.bihar.gov.in. Details of exam centres will be available on the website from September 11.

Candidates must ensure that the Roll Number and Bar-Code are clearly printed on the admit card and that all details are correct.

The 71st preliminary examination is scheduled for September 13. The test will consist of 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions and will be of two hours' duration.

There will be negative marking for incorrect answers, one-third of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted for each wrong response.

Candidates are advised to carry an additional copy of the e-Admit Card to the examination centre and submit it to the invigilator after signing it during the exam.

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: How To Download Hall Ticket?