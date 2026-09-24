Laid Off Twice In A Year, Techie Reconsiders Future In Software Engineering: 'I'm Devastated'

The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the tech industry is causing anxiety among workers about their future. A software engineer in their late 20s said they were questioning their future in the field after experiencing two layoffs within a year. In a social media post, the former employee shared that the impact of AI on software jobs was feeling very real to them as companies were cutting costs and restructuring the workforce around AI and productivity.

Not knowing what to do, the techie highlighted that they were initially laid off last year. However, after months of searching, they landed another role on a decent package.

"I joined the new company, did my work, and barely 2.5 months later, I was laid off again today along with dozens of people in our company. There wasn't any performance issue or anything specific that I did wrong. The reason given was organisational cost-cutting and restructuring," the techie said.

The two layoffs had 'completely shaken' their confidence and made them question whether software engineering was still a sustainable career for them. Since they were not from a financially well-off family, they could not afford a long break or experiment with different careers.

"The impact of AI on software jobs also feels very real to me. I know AI isn't necessarily replacing every developer, but when you're already struggling to find stability, seeing companies cut costs and restructure around AI and productivity makes the future feel incredibly uncertain," they said.

Highlighting that they were not looking for any sympathy, the engineer sought the internet's help in deciding the future course of action regarding their career.

"If you've been laid off multiple times, changed careers after working in software, or managed to rebuild your career after a situation like this. What did you do?" they said, adding: "Right now, I'm devastated and honestly just trying to figure out what direction to take next."

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'In Same Boat'

Social media users shared similar experiences with layoffs and advised the techie not to lose heart, as they were not the right indicator of an individual's utility as an employee.

"I was also laid off twice; both times the client laid me off. If you are running out of money, focus more on interview prep, be open to shift to any city, apply to startups, and be willing to take a pay cut," said one user, while another added: "Don't let two company decisions define your career. Update the resume, reach out to your network, and keep the search moving."

A third commented: "Late twenties, which means a government job is an option. Seriously think about it. Nothing on your skill; it is just that now the market has turned full-time to freelancing."

A fourth said: "In the same boat. Laid off twice. Last September and again in August now. Keep applying and don't let your mind get polluted with plans like switching career or completely focusing on government jobs."