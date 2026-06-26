'Feel Completely Lost': Fresh Graduate Without Job After Company Revokes Offer

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools has led to a massive purge in the tech sector, with jobs coming at a premium. Entry-level opportunities have dwindled drastically, leaving fresh college graduates vulnerable. This harsh reality was recently highlighted by a 2026 computer science graduate who took to social media to lament about the lack of opportunities and feeling completely lost due to it.

After a company abruptly pulled the job offer, the student admitted they 'honestly' had no idea what to do next with their career.

"I got selected through my college's on-campus placements. Based on the company's previous hiring trends, they usually release offer letters around June, after students graduate. This year, however, the company revoked the offers for everyone who was selected. Now all of us are graduates with no job," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

Highlighting the worst part about the entire ordeal, the student revealed they did not have any internship or professional experience.

"Most job openings ask for experience, and even many "entry-level" roles require skills I haven't had the chance to use in a real work environment," they said.

"Right now, I'm ready to work in any genuine fresher role, Software Development, Backend, Frontend, Full Stack, QA, Support, or any other role where I can start my career and learn."

Feeling stuck in the middle of nowhere, the student sought advice from the internet on what they should do to improve their chances of hiring.

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users encouraged the graduate not to get bogged down and continue to work on her skills, as there were opportunities available.

"No internship, no experience is fine, but do you have personal projects/college projects/open source contribs? Not vibe coded, but something nontrivial you deeply understand," said one user, while another added: "You are lucky that you have time, use it as your advantage, prepare for GATE, try cold emailing, create new projects not for resume, value-driven projects."

A third commented: "Hiring freshers is just not worth it anymore for most companies man. AI is orders of magnitude cheaper, for the same amount of output as a fresher. When I was a fresher, my entire 1-year output was 15K lines of golang code across 3 projects. I would be able to do that in a few weeks today with the use of AI. Would cost 100 dollars in AI costs and a few thousand dollars in my compensation today."

A fourth said: "First of all, don't feel disappointed. Bad things happen, it's a part of life. Make a plan on how to get a job. Update your LinkedIn, and make use of AI as much as possible."