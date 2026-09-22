Paying Someone To Fast-Track Your US Visa? USCIS Says It's Likely A Scam

Applying for a US visa or green card is a major life decision. The process can be long, involve a lot of paperwork, and, at times, confusing. That is exactly why scammers often target applicants looking for quick answers or faster approvals. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has now issued a warning about businesses and websites that falsely claim they can help people get visas, green cards, or work permits.

US Visa Applicants Losing Money To This Common Scam

In its X post, USCIS wrote, "IT'S A SCAM: Sometimes businesses and websites pretend to be immigration experts or say they have special connections to the government." The agency also warned about businesses that claim they can get applicants a visa, green card, or work permit faster for a fee.

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When someone is already dealing with a complicated immigration process, this can sound like an easy way out. But USCIS is making it clear that applicants should not believe such claims. The agency says immigration applicants can become victims of scams or fraud and encourages them to learn how to identify and report them.

You Do Not Have To Hire Someone To File Your USCIS Forms

One important point from USCIS is that applicants do not need a representative to file forms with the agency. People can file their forms themselves and represent themselves before USCIS.

Yes, immigration matters can be complicated, and some applicants could need support through the process. But if you're paying someone to submit a USCIS form, it does not mean that person has special access to the government.

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USCIS says only certain categories of people can officially represent an applicant in immigration matters, for example, an attorney authorised to practise law in the United States and in good standing with the relevant bar. It can also be an accredited representative working for an organisation recognised by the U.S. Department of Justice. So, if someone simply calls themselves an "immigration expert", that does not mean they are legally authorised to represent you.