Char Dham Yatra Resumes In Uttarakhand After Temporary Suspension

The Char Dham Yatra, which had been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure due to incessant rains and landslides, resumed on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the officials, the pilgrimage, which was suspended on Monday, has been smoothly restarted following a necessary review of the travel routes.

Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop said that the pilgrimage is being conducted in coordination with the administrations of all districts associated with the Yatra, the police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and relevant departments.

He mentioned that the travel routes are being continuously monitored, and special vigilance is being maintained in vulnerable areas.

Swaroop also appealed to pilgrims that if the route is temporarily obstructed at any point due to heavy rain, landslides, or other reasons, they should stay at safe locations or 'holding areas' designated by the administration and follow the instructions issued by the administration and police.

He said that in such situations, the journey would proceed only after conditions return to normal.

Emphasising that the safety of pilgrims is the top priority, Swaroop said that all departments have been instructed to keep a constant watch on weather conditions and travel routes so that immediate action can be taken if necessary.

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