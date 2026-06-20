Char Dham Yatra Pilgrim Footfall Crosses 37 Lakh, Death Count Reaches 198

More than 37 lakh pilgrims have visited Uttarakhand since the Char Dham Yatra began in April, while 198 fatalities have been reported among the devotees during the ongoing pilgrimage season, according to official data.

The latest report from the State Emergency Operation Centre shows that 37.35 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrines till Thursday.

Kedarnath Dham recorded the highest footfall with 12.61 lakh visitors since opening on April 22. Badrinath Dham followed with 11.67 lakh visitors since April 23.

The Gangotri shrine recorded 6.17 lakh pilgrims, Yamunotri temple recorded 5.83 lakh and Sri Hemkund Sahib saw 1.05 lakh devotees. A total of 5,795 pilgrims undertook the trek to the Gaumukh glacier.

On Thursday, 42,921 pilgrims arrived at the shrines, along with 4,984 vehicles. Officials said 3.54 lakh vehicles have used the yatra routes since the start of the season.

The state reported 198 casualties among pilgrims since April 19. Medical issues and failing health accounted for 195 of these deaths, while three died from natural causes, official data showed.

During the pilgrimage, Kedarnath reported the highest count with 95 deaths, followed by Badrinath (59), Yamunotri (26), and Gangotri (18).

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