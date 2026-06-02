Char Dham, Hemkund Sahib Yatra Crosses 45 Lakh Registrations For 2026 Season

More than 45.31 lakh devotees have registered for the annual Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib yatra so far, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, total registrations across the five pilgrimage sites have reached 45,31,080.

Kedarnath Dham recorded the highest number of registrations with nearly 14.87 lakh pilgrim enrolments, followed by Badrinath with 13.48 lakh. Registrations for Gangotri stood at 8.06 lakh, while Yamunotri recorded around 7.78 lakh enrolments. Hemkund Sahib registered nearly 1.11 lakh pilgrims.

On Monday, physical registration centres recorded 25,568 devotees signing up offline.

The Rishikesh Transit Camp logged the highest daily turnout with 11,492 registrations, followed by Haridwar with 11,357.

The Rishikesh Gurudwara centre recorded 1,332 registrations, catering mostly to Hemkund Sahib-bound pilgrims who accounted for 1,302 of the total. Nayagaun registered 859 pilgrims, and Herbertpur recorded 528.

The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines reopened for devotees on April 19 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, marking the commencement of the annual Char Dham Yatra. Kedarnath and Badrinath temples were opened on April 22 and April 23, respectively.

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