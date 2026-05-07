Char Dham Yatra Sees 32 Pilgrim Deaths In 19 Days, Kedarnath Worst Hit

At least 32 pilgrims have died due to health-related complications during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand in the first 19 days of the pilgrimage season. Most of the deaths have been reported on the route to Kedarnath Temple, where 17 pilgrims lost their lives after the shrine opened on April 22.

The Char Dham Yatra began on April 19 with the opening of the portals of Gangotri Temple and Yamunotri Temple. Kedarnath opened on April 22, while Badrinath Temple opened on April 23.

A heavy rush of devotees has been witnessed at all four shrines since the start of the pilgrimage season. Of the 32 deaths reported so far, 17 were reported in Kedarnath, seven in Badrinath, four each in Yamunotri and Gangotri.

Kedarnath has recorded the highest number of visitors, with over 3.44 lakh pilgrims visiting the shrine so far. Nearly two lakh devotees have visited Badrinath, and over one lakh pilgrims have visited Gangotri and Yamunotri.

According to officials, the deaths were caused by various health complications, including heart attacks and high-altitude-related illnesses. The four shrines are located in the high Himalayan region at an altitude of around 3,000 metres.

The Uttarakhand Health Department earlier issued a health advisory asking elderly pilgrims and those suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and high-altitude sickness to undergo medical check-ups before starting the yatra.

Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said health advisories were also shared during the registration process for the yatra.

"If 55 years of age or have a history of heart disease, asthma, hypertension or diabetes, get a health check-up done to ensure fitness for the trip," the advisory read. It also asks pilgrims to pack basic health check equipment, such as a pulse oximeter and a thermometer.

Uniyal said the state government has established 47 dedicated hospitals along the Char Dham routes and deployed 28 specialist doctors along with around 400 doctors for the pilgrimage season, adding that all necessary medical and emergency arrangements have been made for pilgrims undertaking the yatra.